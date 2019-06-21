Sectoral Oversight Committee recommends govt take over of Batticaloa campus

-

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education recommends that the government should take over the Batticaloa campus under provisions of Emergency Regulations.

The report of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education and Human Resources Development, regarding the controversial Sharia University in Batticaloa, was presented to the Parliament today (21) by the committee’s Chairman MP Ashu Marasinghe.

The committee unanimously recommends for the government to take over the campus under provisions of Emergency Regulations, until the investigations are completed.

The report recommends that all assets and properties belonging to the university be maintained as a campus of the Easter University.

Tabling the report before the House this morning, MP Ashu Marasinghe requested for legal action to be initiated against all wrongdoers responsible regardless of their positions.

The university in question has been the topic of much debate in the wake of the 4/21 terror attacks with several complaints being lodged over its construction.

Ven. Thiniyawala Palitha Thero had lodged a complaint with the Presidential Commission probing state sector corruption, seeking an investigation into the foreign funds received by Batticaloa Campus.

Meanwhile MP Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero has also lodged a complaint against the Batticaloa Campus with the Office of the Superintendent of Police in Batticaloa.