Parliamentary Select Committee members set to meet today

The members of the Special Parliamentary Select Committee are due to meet at 2.00 p.m. this afternoon (21).

The Chairman of the Select Committee Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ananda Kumarasiri said the members will look into the testimonies recorded from the witnesses thus far.

Current Defence Secretary and Officer-In-Charge of Kattankudy Police and their former counterparts, the Inspector General of Police, representatives of Muslim organizations including the Secretary-General of Ceylon Thowheed Jama’ath Abdul Razik as well as police officers serving in the Eastern Province testified before the committee since it commenced functions on 29th of May.

If they are required to confirm the evidence given by them, they will be asked to report to the committee meeting during the final period of recording testimonies.

He added that more witnesses will be summoned before the committee after analysing the testimonies given by the police officers in the Eastern Province.

The Select Committee will reconvene on June 26th to record evidence from witnesses.