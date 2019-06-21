Some opposition members were waiting for bombs to explode - Mujibur

June 21, 2019   02:38 pm

UNP Parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman says that the Easter Sunday attacks had derailed the government’s progress and claimed that there is a certain group of individuals “who waited for this bomb to explode” in order to reverse their course. 

He alleged that for certain opposition members the suicide blasts were like celebrating the New Year as they kept on talking about it and admiring it.

The MP charged that these politicians are looking to consolidate their power while treading over the corpses of the victims in the terror attacks and carrying out their political movements.

“Today they are not accusing the government regarding development,” he said, adding that the only thing they are doing now is “using racism as a weapon.”

