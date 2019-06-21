Will establish new leadership within the party - Mahinda

-

Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa says that new leadership would be established within the party.

He stated this speaking to the media following a religious event held at Bellanwila Raja Maha Viharaya yesterday (20) to seek blessings for former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Opposition Leader commented that his party is yet to decide on a presidential candidate and confidently added they would put forward a candidate who can definitely bag the victory.

Mahinda Rajapaksa dismissed the claims which state that President Sirisena would run for the presidency again and appoint him as the Prime Minister. He said these claims are made by the President’s followers.

The Opposition Leader added that he does not expect President Sirisena to contest at the upcoming presidential election, as the President has already given his word that he would run for the presidency only once.