We have no hatred towards govt or Muslims - Asgiri Mahanayake

Most Ven. Warakagoda Dhammasiddhi Sri Pagngnananda Gnanarathana Mahanayake Thero says that some individuals are attempting to highlight wrong interpretations to certain comments made by him during a recent sermon.

The Mahanayake Thero of Asgiri Chapter of the Syamopali Maha Nikaya of the Mahavihara Ancestry stated that the comments he had made regarding the United National Party (UNP) and Muslim people are points that have been widely discussed by most people.

He stated that the UNP is a party which has rendered a great service to the country, the people, religion and humankind in the past and that certain weaknesses of the UNP of today has led to a growing displeasure among the people.

He further said that due to the recent tragedy caused by a handful of extremist Muslims, an immense fear and dissatisfaction with the government has grown within the people of the country.

The Mahanayake Thero said that the public expects the government to carry out proper investigations, identify the persons responsible and met out suitable punishment.

“We have no hatred towards the government or the Muslim people. We expect the Sinhala, Muslim and Tamil people to continue to live together with brotherhood and friendship like they did in the past. The government should take the steps necessary for that,” he said issuing a statement to the media.

He stated that as Buddhist clergy they are only tasked with safeguarding the country, the people and the Buddha Sasana and apart from that there is no party politics or any ethnic differences within them.