Acting IGP orders probes into 9 police officers over Easter attacks

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) has directed the Criminal Investigation Department and the Special Investigation Unit to conduct investigations into the 9 police officers, over lapses with regard to the Easter Sunday attacks, as advised by the Attorney General.

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara announced this today (21).

Attorney General yesterday (20) directed the Acting IGP to carry out criminal investigations against these police officers on the aforesaid matter.

Accordingly, criminal investigations will be carried out against the following 09 police officers including 03 Deputy Inspectors General (DIG).