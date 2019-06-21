Ravi proposes a minimum qualification to become President

-

Minister Ravi Karunanayake says that in a few more months every political party will put forward their presidential candidate and that he believes the UNP should choose a mature individual with educational qualifications and who can display talent.

Speaking at an event in Colombo today (21), he said that the party’s candidate could be “that person’s son or this person’s son”, but emphasized that they should not “fall into the same hole” twice.

“Can the governing of a country be done without educational qualifications?” he quizzed.

He proposed that in Sri Lanka the presidential hopefuls should at least have Ordinary Level (O/L) qualifications.