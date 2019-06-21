PM holds talks to modernise Kandy like Kyoto

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has met with Dr Hiroto Izumi, Special Advisor to his Japanese counterpart, at the Temple Trees this morning (21).

The duo has discussed in detail on the plans to modernize the Kandy city while preserving its historical heritage, similar to that of the city of Kyoto, as well as on the Japanese government’s support for the matter.

Dr Izumi has assured the prime minister that the government of Japan is ready to extend its friendly support to Sri Lanka at any required time and offered to provide Japanese Yen 1 billion for developmental activities at the Trincomalee harbour.

PM Wickremesinghe and Dr Izumi have further discussed on the development of Central Expressway, the Bandaranaike International Airport, the LNG power plant and the Colombo Light Rail Transit System.

The prime minister has pointed out the importance of initiating an investment plan between the governments of Sri Lanka and Japan.

He has briefed Dr Izumi on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts on implementing joint developmental projects with Sri Lanka and Japan. In response, Dr Izumi has assured the prime minister maximum support of the Japanese government on in this regard.