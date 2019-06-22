Top cops including Western Province Senior DIG transferred

-

Two Senior Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) of Police including the Senior DIG of Western Province have been transferred with immediate effect, says the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

In addition, 4 Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) of Police, 2 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), 4 Superintendents of Police (SP) and several other senior police officers have also received transfers.

Accordingly, several of the senior police officers who have received transfers are as follows:

Senior DIG in charge of North-western and North-central provinces

Senior DIG in charge of Western Province

DIG in charge of Colombo Division

DIG in charge of Western Province North Division

DIG in charge of Puttalam Division

DIG in charge of Transport and Communication

Acting DIG in charge of Division Puttalam in addition to Kurunegala Division

The transfers were given in accordance with the approval granted by the National Police Commission, Police Media Spokesperson stated further.