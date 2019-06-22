Top cops including Western Province Senior DIG transferred

Top cops including Western Province Senior DIG transferred

June 22, 2019   05:48 am

Two Senior Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) of Police including the Senior DIG of Western Province have been transferred with immediate effect, says the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

In addition, 4 Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) of Police, 2 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), 4 Superintendents of Police (SP) and several other senior police officers have also received transfers.

Accordingly, several of the senior police officers who have received transfers are as follows:

  • Senior DIG in charge of North-western and North-central provinces
  • Senior DIG in charge of Western Province
  • DIG in charge of Colombo Division
  • DIG in charge of Western Province North Division
  • DIG in charge of Puttalam Division
  • DIG in charge of Transport and Communication
  • Acting DIG in charge of Division Puttalam in addition to Kurunegala Division

 

The transfers were given in accordance with the approval granted by the National Police Commission, Police Media Spokesperson stated further.

