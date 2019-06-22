State of Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by a month

-

An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued extending the State of Emergency in Sri Lanka by another month with effect from today (June 22).

The relevant proclamation by the President has been issued by the Presidential Secretariat and is signed by the Secretary to the President.

A State of Emergency was declared in the island on April 22, considering the security situation of the country following the Easter Day terror attacks on 04/21.

The emergency was extended by a month on May 22. It has been extended by another month with effect from today.