State of Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by a month

State of Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by a month

June 22, 2019   07:45 am

-

An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued extending the State of Emergency in Sri Lanka by another month with effect from today (June 22).

The relevant proclamation by the President has been issued by the Presidential Secretariat and is signed by the Secretary to the President.

A State of Emergency was declared in the island on April 22, considering the security situation of the country following the Easter Day terror attacks on 04/21.

The emergency was extended by a month on May 22. It has been extended by another month with effect from today.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories