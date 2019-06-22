Strong gusty winds, heavy rain expected in next few days

-

The Department of Meteorology says there is a high possibility of strong gusty winds and heavy rain occurring during next few days in several provinces in the country.

Strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph are expected in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva and Northwestern provinces while fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in North-central and Eastern provinces.

Issuing a weather advisory, the department further said that heavy rainfall above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

The Met. Department also issued the following strong winds and rough sea advisory:

The sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be rough to very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph.

The sea area off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Kankasanturai via Mullaitivu may be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.