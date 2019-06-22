Suspicious circumstances surrounding body found in Walasmulla
The body of a person who had died under suspicious circumstances has been discovered inside a house in the Divigalamandiya area in Walasmulla.
The body was found based on information received by the police.
The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old male from Pallekanda.
Walasmulla Police is conducting further investigations.
Meanwhile in a separate incident, a woman has been found murdered inside a house in Settikulam.
The murder victim’s body was found following a search carried out by police on the receipt of information.
The victim is a 44-year-old woman from Settikulam while police suspect that her husband had committed the murder.