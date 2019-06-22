Suspicious circumstances surrounding body found in Walasmulla

-

The body of a person who had died under suspicious circumstances has been discovered inside a house in the Divigalamandiya area in Walasmulla.

The body was found based on information received by the police.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old male from Pallekanda.

Walasmulla Police is conducting further investigations.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a woman has been found murdered inside a house in Settikulam.

The murder victim’s body was found following a search carried out by police on the receipt of information.

The victim is a 44-year-old woman from Settikulam while police suspect that her husband had committed the murder.