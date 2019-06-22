Rishad should not be reappointed as minister - Ananda Sagara Thero

-

Chairman of the Protect Sri Lanka National Movement Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thero says that the government should not reappoint MP Rishad Bathiudeen as a Cabinet Minister.

He stated that appointing the ACMC leader as a minister once again would obstruct the ongoing investigations against him.

The Thero made these comments while speaking to the media after handing over a complaint to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).