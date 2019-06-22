Woman killed, 3 injured after three-wheeler topples
June 22, 2019 03:56 pm
A woman died while three other persons were wounded following an accident involving a three-wheeler near the Poththode public cemetery on the Negombo-Mirigama main road.
The driver of the three-wheeler had lost control of the vehicle as a street dog had suddenly jumped in front of it while on the road and he attempted to avoid hitting the animal, causing the three-wheeler to veer off the road and topple.
A female passenger in the back of the three-wheeler was reportedly thrown out of the vehicle following the accident while she was immediately rushed to the Negombo Hospital with critical injuries.
However, the 72-year-old woman had later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment.
The driver of the three-wheeler and two children, who were in the passenger seat, have sustained minor injuries in the accident.