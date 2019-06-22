Six Indians arrested over attempt to smuggle gold

June 22, 2019   06:41 pm

Six Indian nationals who attempted to smuggle gold biscuits worth around Rs 3 million to Chennai through various means, including by concealing the gold in their rectums, have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The arrested suspects who are aged 42, 36, 47, 45, 53, and 36 had concealed the gold biscuits in their luggage, the pockets of the trousers they were wearing and some even in their rectal cavities. 

Sri Lankan Customs officers at the BIA arrested the suspects and seized 13 pieces of gold biscuits as well as gold mixed with other metals, weighing 557 grams.

They had arrived at the airport last night to board a flight bound for Chennai at 9.00 p.m.

