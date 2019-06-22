Railway trade unions to strike every Friday until demands are met

-

Railway trade unions say that they will engage in a 24-hour strike every Friday starting from next week, until a solution is provided to their issue over existing salary anomalies.

The two-day token strike launched by railway trade unions at midnight on Thursday (20) is scheduled to come to an end at midnight today (22).

Railway engine drivers, guards, station masters, control room and supervisor management grades officials of the Railway Department engaged in the strike which continued throughout today as well.

Train services across the country came to a standstill owing to the strike while the usually bustling and crowded major railway stations in the island were visibly empty today with ticket counters and platforms practically deserted.

Although usually around 320 train services operate during the weekend, only some 12 train services had operated this morning.

Apart from local commuters, foreign tourists visiting the country have also had to face various difficulties due to the strike.

Railway trade unions warn that they would resort to strike action once again if the Cabinet decision to resolve salary anomalies is not implemented.