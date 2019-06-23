Twenty-four persons arrested for engaging in illegal fishing

June 23, 2019   12:25 am

Naval personnel apprehended 24 persons engaged in illegal fishing in the seas off Malaimundal, Trincomalee on Saturday (22).

Accordingly, a group of naval personnel attached to the Eastern Naval Command, during a patrol, apprehended these persons engaged in illegal fishing using unauthorized fishing nets. 

Along with the suspects 04 dinghies, 04 outboard motors (OBMs) and 04 unauthorized fishing nets were seized by the Navy.

The apprehended persons together with dinghies, OBMs, unauthorized fishing nets and other fishing gear were handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries in Trincomalee for onward action, the SLN media unit said.

