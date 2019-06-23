Family of 4 drowns in Yala sea; father and daughter dead

-

Two members of the same family have died in a drowning incident at the Yala beach in Kirinda Police Division, stated Police Media Unit.

Reportedly, a family of four had been swept away by a current at the Yala beach at around 7.30 am this morning (23).

Although the family from Nuwara Eliya had been rescued, the father and one daughter had passed away upon admittance to the hospital.

The mother and another daughter is receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Debarawewa hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

The bodies of the deceased father and the daughter are currently kept at the Debarawewa and Kirinda hospitals.