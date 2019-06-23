Eighty nine midshipmen commissioned as naval officers

-

Eighty nine (89) midshipmen who completed their training at the Naval & Maritime Academy (NMA), commissioned as officers of the Sri Lanka Navy yesterday (22), stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

A total of 89 midshipmen belonging to the 32nd (Technical) and 33rd intakes of the Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) and 59th Cadet Entry intake were commissioned at a colourful commissioning parade held at the main parade ground of the NMA, on successful completion of their training. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and President, His Excellency Maithripala Sirisena graced this occasion as the Chief Guest and took the salute.

Venerable Maha Sangha, religious dignitaries of other faiths, Defence Secretary, General (Rtd) Shantha Kottegoda, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sumangala Dias, Navy Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Merril Wickramasinghe, Director Generals, Area Commanders, Commandant Naval and Maritime Academy, Commodore Kalana Jinadasa, senior officers attached to the Naval Headquarters and Eastern Naval Command, high ranking officers from the tri-services and Police, parents and well-wishers were also present on this august occasion.

The under trainees who excelled during their training were presented special awards in recognition of their outstanding performances. Accordingly, Midshipman MASL Wijerathne of the 32nd KDU Entry (Technical) intake won the award for the highest aggregate in overall subjects. Midshipman SMDS Manawadu of the 33rd KDU Entry intake was adjudged the Best Midshipman winning the Sword of Honour, as well as clinching the award for the highest aggregate in overall subjects. Meanwhile the award for the highest aggregate in professional subjects was won by Midshipman WPL De Silva. Midshipman DES Jayakody was adjudged the Best Sportsman and the award for the Best Marksman was won by Midshipman GAAU Mahawatta.

Whereas, Midshipman YS Thomas of the 59th Cadet Entry intake was adjudged the Best Midshipman who won the Sword of Honour. Meanwhile, Midshipman SAPD Rathgalle won the awards for the highest aggregate in overall subjects, professional subjects and nautical subjects. Midshipman DDDC Weerasinghe was adjudged the Best Sportsman and the award for the Best Marksman was won by Midshipman KADU Madusanka.

Addressing the gathering, the President urged the newly commissioned officers to deliver their mental and physical strengths, gained through years of strenuous training, for the betterment of the motherland and Sri Lanka Navy. Further, he expressed his gratitude to Commander of the Navy, Commandant NMA and directing staff who took much interest in moulding naval officers of the highest caliber to serve the nation with pride. While extending his best wishes for the future endeavours of the passed out officers, the President was also thankful to the parents for giving their consent to their beloved sons to join a noble profession.

The event concluded with a spectacular cultural performance presented by the Navy Cultural Troupe and a band display of the Navy musical ensemble followed by a colourful sunset. Among the 89 pass-outs are 19 officers from the 32nd KDU intake (Technical), 44 officers from the 33rd KDU intake and 26 officers from the 59th Cadet Entry intake.