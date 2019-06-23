Two youths go missing in Vavuniya

-

A father has lodged a complaint at the Vavuniya Police that his two sons who had come to Vavuniya from Nainamadu-Nedunkeni area have gone missing.

The 19-year-old youth Vijayasundara Darshan and the 16-year-old student Vijayasunda Nidarshan have been missing since last Thursday (June 20).

According to their father, they had visited Vavuniya on the particular day and have not received any information on them since then.

Father has made a request from the general public to inform the police of him on 0775415912 with any available information on the boys.

Vavuniya Police are carrying out further investigations on the matter.