Yala drowning: Second daughter dies in ICU; mother transferred to Ampara by air

The daughter who was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Debarawewa Hospital after a family drowned in Yala beach, Kirinda, has also passed away, stated Police.

A family of four from Hatton had been swept away by a current at the Yala beach at around 7.30 am this morning (23).

Although they had been rescued, the father (38) and one daughter had passed away upon admittance to the hospital. Their bodies are kept in the mortuaries of Debarawewa and Kirinda hospitals.

The mother (33) and another daughter had been receiving treatment at the ICU of the Debarawewa hospital and were reported to be in critical condition.

However, the second daughter too had passed away a short while ago.

Meanwhile, the mother has been transferred to the Ampara hospital via a helicopter, stated the Police.

Reportedly, the family had come on a trip organized by a workplace and visited the Yala beach. The daughters have been 7 and 4.5 years of age.