Navy recovers over 335 kg of Kendu leaves

-

A group of naval personnel recovered 335.7 kg of Kendu leaves (Beedi Wrappers) in Jaffna, yesterday (June 22), stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

Accordingly, this haul of Kendu leaves was recovered by a group of naval personnel attached to the Northern Naval Command during a raid carried out in the Eastern area of the Paraithivu Island in Jaffna.

The stock of Kendu leaves which were packed in nine parcels has been handed over to the Customs Office in Jaffna for onward action.