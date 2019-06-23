Mahinda will be named SLPP Leader at party convention  Basil

-

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa will be announced as the Leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) at the party’s National Convention, stated Basil Rajapaksa, the National Organizer of SLPP.

The National Convention of SLPP would be held on August 11 at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo, according to him.

He stated that he invites fraternal political parties as well as representatives of the SLPP to the convention.

At the convention, Mahinda Rajapaksa would declare the SLPP candidate for the upcoming Presidential election as well, he added.

The candidate announced by the Opposition Leader would receive his complete supports, further said Basil Rajapaksa.