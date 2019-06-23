Working with India on intelligence  Army Commander

-

The Sri Lanka Army is engaged with Indian intelligence affairs in order to combat the Islamic State (IS) terrorism, stated the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake.

The Army Commander mentioned this to the media following an event in Maduru Oya Army camp, yesterday (22).

A crisis could occur in any country which has ensured security, at any given time, Senanayake pointed out.

However, the intelligence affairs of the country will be carried out in cooperation with the Indian intelligence units, he added.

He also pointed out that there should be a connection between the government and the military as we are fighting against international terrorism.

The Army Commander further said that the Sri Lanka Army is willing to cooperate with any of the investigations carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Police, the Parliament or the commissions appointed on the Easter Sunday attacks.