I can win Presidential election if nominated - Rajitha

I can win Presidential election if nominated - Rajitha

June 23, 2019   09:06 pm

-

Minister of Health, Nutrition & Indigenous Medicine Rajitha Senaratne stated that he would contest the presidential election if the opportunity arises.

If he is requested he will contest for the Presidency and he can take up the responsibility of developing the country, the same way he salvaged health and fisheries sectors, said Senaratne.

Commenting on the Easter Sunday bombings, he claimed that former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa nurtured the terrorists including Zahran by paying them wages. Therefore, Gotabaya Rajapaksa should take the responsibility of this, he said.

However, acting upon this might affect national security, according to Senaratne. The reason he revealed this now is over the attempts to push the blame on to the government, he added.

The Health Minister further said that he will win if he is nominated to be the presidential candidate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories