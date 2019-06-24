Eighteen apprehended over illegal fishing

-

Naval personnel apprehended 18 persons engaged in illegal fishing in the sea areas of Back Bay and Upparu in Trincomalee yesterday (22), stated Sri Lanka Navy.

Accordingly, the crew of an inshore craft attached to the Eastern Naval Command, during a patrol, apprehended 14 persons engaged in illegal fishing at Back Bay sea area.

Along with the suspects 04 dinghies, 2 unauthorized fishing nets and 519 kg of illegal fish catch were also seized by the Navy.

By further inquiry, it was revealed that out of 4 dinghies 2 had been registered in the same number.

Further, another inshore craft attached to the ENC apprehended 4 persons engaged in illegal fishing at Upparu sea area. A dinghy, a banned net and 261 kg of illegally caught fish were also taken into naval custody.

The apprehended persons together with dinghies, unauthorized fishing nets, fish catch, and other fishing gears were handed over to China Bay Police for onward action.