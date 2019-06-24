Showers expected in several areas across the country

-

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Kalutara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts. Light showers will occur in North-western province and in Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph are likely in Hambantota districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Department of Meteorology requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 40-45 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and 30-40 kmph in the other sea areas around the island

The sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough to very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Matara via Puttalam and Colombo can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.