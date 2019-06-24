Disrupted train services restored

-

Railway Control Room says that the train services that were disrupted owing to the 48-hour strike action.

Accordingly, the commuter trains and several trains that depart from Colombo Fort and Maradana were operated this morning (24).

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office has instructed the railway trade unions to submit a report on their issues, stated the Secretary of Railway Station Masters’ Association Janaka Fernando said.

The Sri Lanka Railway Locomotive Engine Operators Unions resorted to 48-hour strike action from midnight Thursday (20) as the discussion held with the Minister of Finance had failed to reach a solution for their issues.

However, many trains had not operated since Thursday evening, leaving passengers stranded at major railway stations across the country.

Apart from local commuters, foreign tourists visiting the country have also had to face various difficulties due to the strike.

The trade unions had previously warned that the strike action, which was based on existing salary anomalies in the railway service, would be continued if the discussions fail.