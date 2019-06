-

The Supreme Court has ordered to consider the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, challenging the President’s decision to send him on compulsory leave, on July 31st.

The petition was taken up before the three-judge bench consisting of Supreme Court Justices Prasanna Jayawardene, L.T.B. Dehideniya and S. Thurairajah today (24).