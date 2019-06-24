Recommendations on Batticaloa campus presented to Cabinet tomorrow

June 24, 2019   01:19 pm

The report containing recommendations for the private campus in Batticaloa will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers which is scheduled to meet tomorrow (25), stated MP Ashu Marasinghe.

The report was presented to the parliament, last Friday (21) by the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education and Human Resources Development.

The Attorney General’s Department will also receive a copy of the report today (24), Marasinghe told Ada Derana.

He further said that there is no obstruction for the government to take over the Batticaloa private university under the state of emergency.

