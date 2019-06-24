19th Amendment should not be abolished - PAFFREL

19th Amendment should not be abolished - PAFFREL

June 24, 2019   02:00 pm

Abolishing the 19th Amendment to the Constitution for the sake of personal interests is unbeneficial for the country, says the PAFFREL (People’s Action For Free & Fair Elections) team on election monitoring.

What should be done at present is not abolishing the 19th Amendment to the Constitution but adding more amendments to it, the PAFFREL team pointed out.

Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi stated this speaking to Ada Derana commenting on President Maithripala Sirisena’s statement calling for the abolishment of 18th and 19th Amendments to the Constitution for good governance.

