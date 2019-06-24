AG orders criminal investigation against Hemasiri Fernando

-

The Attorney general has advised the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct a criminal investigation into the former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando.

Accordingly, the former Defense Secretary will be investigated over the failure to prevent or minimize the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

The Attorney General has given these instructions referring to recommendations of the final report of the special board of inquiry appointed to inquire about the Easter attacks, stated the Coordination Officer to the Attorney General State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

Previously, the AG called for criminal investigations against 9 police officials including 3 DIGs over their lapses of duty thereby failing to prevent or minimize the attacks.