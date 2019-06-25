Robber stabs shop owner to death in Dehiwala

-

An individual who runs a building material shop has died after he was stabbed by a robber at his own store located in Galle Road, Dehiwala this evening (24).

The shop owner has died while he was being admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital, according to the Police.

A robber had broken and entered the shop when its owner was resting inside after closing the shop for lunch.

As the robber had tried to extort money, the 63-year-old shop owner had attempted to prevent the suspect from robbing the shop. However, the suspect had stabbed the shop owner and fled the scene.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Hashiz, a father of three residing in Nedimala, Dehiwala.