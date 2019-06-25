Current political leaders must retire to make way for new leadership - Cardinal

-

Current political leaders should retire to make way for new leadership, says Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

The Cardinal stated this delivering a special sermon at Sant’Antonio Abate Church in Milan, Italy on Sunday (23).

Many political leaders who have governed the country have proven themselves to be failures, Cardinal Ranjith said addressing the devotees.

“What have our political leaders done throughout history? They had always been greedy for power and put the blame on the others,” the Cardinal commented.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Milan Denzil Fonseka and many other Sri Lankans had joined the service held under the patronage of Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

Cardinal Ranjith denounced the Tourism Minister’s call for establishing more nightclubs and casinos in Sri Lanka.

The Cardinal, speaking to media, commented on the recent controversial tweet which criticized him for inducing racism among people.