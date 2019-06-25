Thundershowers expected in several districts after 2pm

-

Showers will occur at times in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Colombo, Gampaha and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Badulla, Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40kmph are likely in North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and in the sea area off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (40-50) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the other sea areas around the island

The sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough to very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Negombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.