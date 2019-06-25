-

Daughter of Minister Ravi Karunanayake, Onella Karunanayake, has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record testimony, says Ada Derana reporter.

She was summoned to give a statement on the allegations of providing false information to the Presidential Commission inquiring the Bond Scam.

When the case was taken up before the Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne on June 20th, the CID told the court that investigations are still ongoing with regard to the case and that they need to record statements from Minister Ravi Karunanayake and his family members.

Accordingly, Minister Karunanayake and his wife were ordered to appear before the CID to testify on the said matter on July 7th, while their eldest daughter Onella Karunanayake was ordered to testify on June 25th.