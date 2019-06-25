Now only countries like Kazakhstan, Balochistan invite Sri Lanka  Rajitha

June 25, 2019   11:22 am

Despite the many shortcomings of the government, it has done a lot of work for the country, stated Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne addressing a public meeting in Gampaha.

He says that the honor the world leaders had given to the Sri Lankan President at the G7 summit could not be preserved.

At present, the President is invited only to countries such as Kazakhstan and Balochistan, according to the Health Minister.

Senaratne says that, during the administration of Mahinda Rajapaksa, world leaders of no value or recognition visited the country. Some even had 32 wives, he added.

The Health Minister also commented on the tense situation which occurred in Kalutara yesterday (24).

