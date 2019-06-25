24-hour water cut in suburbs of Colombo

-

A 24-hour water cut is set to be imposed in the suburbs of Colombo starting from 9.00 a.m. tomorrow (26), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The water supply will accordingly be suspended in Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kottawa, Pannipitiya, Rukmalgama, Mattegoda, Homagama, Meepe and Padukka areas until 9.00 a.m. on Thursday (27).

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated the water supply is to be interrupted in the said areas due to scheduled upgrading in plumbing under the Town East Colombo District Water Supply Project.