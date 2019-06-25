24-hour water cut in suburbs of Colombo

24-hour water cut in suburbs of Colombo

June 25, 2019   11:25 am

-

A 24-hour water cut is set to be imposed in the suburbs of Colombo starting from 9.00 a.m. tomorrow (26), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The water supply will accordingly be suspended in Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kottawa, Pannipitiya, Rukmalgama, Mattegoda, Homagama, Meepe and Padukka areas until 9.00 a.m. on Thursday (27).

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated the water supply is to be interrupted in the said areas due to scheduled upgrading in plumbing under the Town East Colombo District Water Supply Project.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories