Female doctor ODs on antibiotics due to harassment

June 25, 2019   11:52 am

A female doctor who had ingested 35 antibiotic pills has been admitted to the Marawila hospital for treatment, stated Marawila Police.

Investigations have revealed that she had swallowed 35 antibiotic pills last night (24).

The 34-year-old female doctor is serving attached to the Base Hospital in Marawila.

The doctor had revealed that a specialist doctor, who also serves at the same hospital, continuously scolds her and that she overdosed on the drugs because she couldn’t bear the pressure of it.

Marawila Police is carrying out further investigations with this regard.

