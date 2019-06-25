Two busted with revolver and live ammunition rounds

June 25, 2019   12:27 pm

Officers of Kegalle Police have arrested two suspects while in possession of a revolver and 6 live ammunition rounds.

The arrest was made at Hiriwadunna area in Kegalle police division.

The police had received a complaint concerning a dispute between two parties over a plot of land and immediately acted on it.

Two suspects were arrested over the said dispute, while a revolver and six live ammunition rounds were recovered upon searching the two suspects’ vehicle.

They were identified as 32 and 37-year-old residents in Kurunegala area.

The two suspects are to be produced before the Kegalle Magistrate’s Court and Kegalle Police is probing the incident further. 

