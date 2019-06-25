President was involved in both 18th and 19th amendments - Mahinda

-

The Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the current government plundering money instead of any development.

The Opposition Leader pointed out that during his tenure, the whole country was a workplace.

He expressed these views to media personnel following an event held in the Unawatuna area.

Stating that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is ready for any election, Rajapaksa said that there is no need to have any issue regarding the Presidential candidate.

He also said that a sensitive candidate will be put forward for the election.

Responding to a question by a journalist, he said that President Maithripala Sirisena was involved in both 18 and 19th Amendments to the Constitution.