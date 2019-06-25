Rishad and Army Chief to appear before PSC tomorrow

-

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen is scheduled to appear tomorrow (June 26) before the Parliamentary Select Committee investigating the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

Meanwhile the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army (SLA) Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake is also expected to appear before the select committee tomorrow.

According to reports, the Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the General Manager of the Industrial Development Board (IDB) have also been summoned to testify before the committee.

The Sri Lankan government has initiated several investigations into the Easter Sunday blasts, including by a presidential committee and a parliamentary select committee.

The panel announced on Saturday that both Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the State Defence Minister and two former law and order Ministers would meet it to give evidence.

IGP Pujith Jayasundara, former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, former Easter Province Governor M.L.A.M. Hizbullah and former Western Province Governor Azath Salley are among several high ranking officials who have testified before the panel so far.