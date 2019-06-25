Would never support revoking 18th & 19th amendments - Rajitha

-

It is ridiculous to see the president who supported to bring forth the 19th Amendment to the Constitution saying it is problematic, says Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr Rajitha Senaratne.

He stated this speaking on the comments made by former president Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa on the 19th Amendment.

If President Maithripala Sirisena calls for revoking the 18th and 19th Amendments to the Constitution, the Health Minister says they would under no circumstances support it as it is contrary to the mandate of 2015.

Stating that President disregarding Venerable Maduluwawe Sobhitha Thero’s efforts to abolish the Executive Presidency is unacceptable, Minister Senaratne expressed his disapproval of the President’s actions.

The Health Minister proposed that the Executive Presidency must be abolished at least by bringing in the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Minister Senaratne underlined that he would not allow abolishment of 19th Amendment to the Constitution.