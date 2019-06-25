Cabinet approves tablet PCs for A/L students

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has today (25) granted approval to provide free tablet computers for students in Advanced Level classes, says Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

This is a victory in the recent history of the local education system, says the Education Minister.

As the first phase of this project, nearly 100,000 tablet PCs will be initially handed over to students and teachers in Advanced Level classes, he commented.

The Education Minister expressed his gratitude towards President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as well as the Cabinet of Ministers for rendering their maximum support to introduce tablet PCs to the Sri Lankan education system.

The minister made these comments addressing an event held at the Ministry of Education to hand over letters of appointments to 44 new teachers.