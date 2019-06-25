-

The Janaposha Foundation issuing a statement announced with immediate effect the suspension of its free meals project at Colombo National Hospital, Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, and the Maharagama Cancer Hospital.

The statement noted that it was with a great sense of sadness, despair and a heavy heart, the Foundation has taken a decision to close its doors and suspend services from 25th June 2019.

According to the Foundation, the project is suspended over false allegations made against the project and to ensure its staff is not endangered should acts of communal violence be directed towards them.

The statement by the Foundation read,

“Unknown to many, the Janaposha initiative has silently been serving the poor and underprivileged communities of our country since 2012. As a truly Sri Lankan organization, the Foundation has served all those who have walked through its doors.

Since its inception, the Janaposha Foundation understood that visitors to the country’s main General Hospital were already burdened with a sense of helplessness; a majority travel from far corners of the country seeking healing or visiting sick family members, their sense of despair heightens as many stays hungry to save money or simply because they do not have time to look after themselves or know where to go for a simple meal.

With a firm belief that they should not go hungry, the Foundation initially began operations near the General Hospital Colombo, regardless of cast or creed, untiringly providing free warm wholesome meals to all who visited its center.

With the realization that many of the underprivileged visiting the Teaching Hospital Kalubowila and the Cancer Hospital Maharagama also faced similar dire situations, a daily struggle for food, the Foundation extended its services to these locations in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

To-date the Janaposha Foundation has annually served over half a million people irrespective of caste, race, and religion who availed themselves of free food, sharing meals together in harmony.

The Foundation has continuously worked towards the well-being of the underprivileged it served and remains committed to ensure these poor caregivers are not marginalized.

However, it has been brought to the notice of the foundation that their noble intention of serving the poor and destitute have been misconstrued.

With a sense of responsibility and given the tenuous circumstances, the Foundation is left with no choice but with a heavy heart and a grave sense of despair, forced to suspend operations immediately at the General Hospital, Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, and the Maharagama Cancer Hospital.

The Foundation is also mindful of its responsibility towards the safety and security of its diverse employees who unstintingly worked together dedicating themselves towards this worthy cause. The suspension of the Foundation’s services will ensure its staff is not endangered in any way should acts of communal violence be directed towards them.

Implementing the Janaposha Foundation’s vision to feed the poor involved the efforts of various stakeholders and the Foundation extends its sincere and heartfelt appreciation to all for the trust and confidence placed in this truly noble cause.”