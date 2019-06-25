Jewellery shop owner shot and killed in Kelaniya

June 25, 2019   05:33 pm

The owner of a jewellery shop at Nungamugoda in Kelaniya has been shot and killed inside his shop by unidentified gunmen.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that two gunmen had arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at the shop owner before fleeing the scene of the crime.

The shooting had been carried out a place where gold and imitation jewellery are manufactured and sold.

He said that the shop owner had succumbed to injuries.

