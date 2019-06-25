Over 939 kg of Beedi leaves found by Navy

-

Naval personnel found 939.2kg of Beedi leaves during a search conducted in Nadukuda area, Mannar yesterday (24).

Accordingly, a group of naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command found this stock of Beedi leaves in 45 parcels, abandoned in the beach area of Nadukuda, Mannar.

The stock of Beedi leaves was handed over to the Jaffna Customs for onward investigation, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

The Navy has seized over 16,500kg of Beedi leaves thus far in the year 2019 and will continue its operations to ward off illegal activities of this nature.