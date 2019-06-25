Wennappuwa PS Chairman ordered to explain ban on Muslim traders at Dankotuwa Market

-

The Marawila Magistrate has called for an explanation from the Chairman of Wennappuwa Pradeshiya Sabha on his letter disallowing Muslims to trade at the Dankotuwa Market, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Accordingly, six persons including the Chairman has been ordered to appear before the court on the 28th of June to give an explanation.

The Chairman, K. V. Susantha Perera, has written to the Officer-in-Charge at the Dankotuwa Police Station requesting to temporarily disallow the Muslim traders to carry out business at the Dankotuwa Market.

The letter states that the Chairman had received many objections from residents in the area and the trading community at the Dankotuwa market with regard to the Muslim community conducting their trades at the market, following the extremist activities which occurred in the country recently.

The Chairman, in the letter, says that he feels as if this issue might affect the peaceful environment at the Market.

Therefore, he has informed the Dankotuwa Police OIC to temporarily ban the Muslim community from conducting trade at Dankotuwa Market premises to further ensure the peaceful environment prevailing in the area.