GMOA calls for national commission for investigations on Dr. Shafi

-

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has proposed for a national-level commission to overlook the investigations carried out regarding illegal sterilization charges against Dr. Mohamed Shafi.

This proposal came as a recommendation of the committee appointed by the GMOA to inquire into the case.

The relevant committee published their report on the inquiry and findings today (25).

The report further says that all parties involved in the case will be aggrieved through the investigation carried out by the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Dr. Shafi has filed a Fundamental Rights petition with the Supreme Court requesting to declare his arrest and detention as unlawful.