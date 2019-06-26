Bathiudeen and Army Chief to testify before Select Committee today

-

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee looking into the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday (April 21st) is scheduled to reconvene at 2.00 p.m. this afternoon (26).

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen and Commander of Sri Lanka Army (SLA) Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake are expected to testify before today’s committee meeting.

Chairman of the committee Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ananda Kumarasiri said the duo has been informed on the matter.

Proceedings of the committee will be opened to the media as usual, the Deputy Speaker added.

According to reports, the Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the General Manager of the Industrial Development Board (IDB) have also been summoned to testify before the committee.

The Sri Lankan government has initiated several investigations into the Easter Sunday blasts, including by a presidential committee and a parliamentary select committee.

The panel announced on Saturday that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the State Defence Minister and two former law and order Ministers would meet it to give evidence.

IGP Pujith Jayasundara, former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, former Easter Province Governor M.L.A.M. Hizbullah and former Western Province Governor Azath Salley are among several high ranking officials who have testified before the panel so far.